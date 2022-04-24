Voting opens in France run-off between Macron and Le Pen

A man walks in front of campaign posters of Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen (Christophe Ena/AP)
Sun, 24 Apr, 2022 - 07:31
Associated Press Reporter

France began voting in a presidential run-off election on Sunday in a race between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Mr Macron is in pole position to win re-election in the country’s presidential run-off, yet his lead over Ms Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.

A Macron victory in this vote would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist — yet the margin over his nationalist rival varies broadly, from six to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll.

Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

