Ukraine: What happened today, Saturday, April 23?

Russian forces attacked a steel plant in the shattered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday.

The offensive is an apparent bid to eliminate the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic city the Kremlin claims its military has otherwise seized.

The assault was reported by an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office as an 1,000 or so civilians sheltered in the Azovstal plant alongside the remaining Ukrainian fighters.

The presidential adviser, Oleksiy Arestovich, said during a briefing that Russian forces had resumed air strikes on the massive seaside plant and were trying to storm it, which would represent a reversal from an order Russian President Vladimir Putin gave on Thursday.

That day, the Kremlin reported that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been “liberated” by the Russians.

At the time, Mr Putin ordered him not to send Russian troops into the plant but instead to block off the facility, an apparent attempt to starve out the Ukrainians and force them to surrender.

Ukrainian officials have estimated that about 2,000 of their troops are inside the plant along with the civilians sheltering in the facility’s underground tunnels.

Both Ukrainian and Russian authorities have said the Azovstal plant is the last remaining defence stronghold in Mariupol, which has strategic importance to Moscow and has been under siege since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

More than 100,000 people — down from a pre-war population of about 430,000 — are believed to be trapped in Mariupol with little food, water or heat, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Mariupol has taken on outsize importance in the war. Fully capturing it would deprive the Ukrainians of a vital port and allow Russia to create a land corridor with the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

Taking over the city also would allow Mr Putin to throw more of his forces into the potentially climactic battle for the Donbas and its coal mines, factories and other industries.

Irina Tromsa, 55, is contorted by comrades of her son Bogdan, 24, a Ukrainian paratrooper from the 95th Brigade killed during fighting against Russian troops in the north-east of the country, during his funeral at the cemetery in Bucha. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Amid the attacks on Azovstal, Ukrainian officials had said they were trying again on Saturday to evacuate women, children and older adults from Mariupol after many previous attempts failed. Deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the messaging app Telegram that the effort was to get underway at noon, but it was not clear how the new assault on the plant would affect any possible evacuation.

Russia has pulled a dozen crack military units from Mariupol to bolster the offensive elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region, while other troops continue to keep the remaining Ukrainian troops in the city pinned in the plant, Ukrainian officials said.

In Donbas, Russian troops pressed their offensive in an attempt to fully seize Ukraine’s industrial heartland but have made little headway as fierce Ukrainian counter-attacks have slowed their efforts, Ukrainian and British officials said on Saturday.

Ukrainian forces over the past 24 hours repelled eight Russian attacks in the two regions, destroying nine tanks, 18 armoured units and 13 vehicles, a tanker and three artillery systems, Ukraine’s general staff said.

“Units of Russian occupiers are regrouping. Russian enemy continues to launch missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure,” the general staff said on its Facebook page.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said on Saturday that two people were killed by Russian shelling in the city of Popasna. Separately, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram on Saturday that two people were killed and 19 more wounded by the Russian shelling. Mr Synehubov said that over the past day the Russian forces fired at the region’s civilian infrastructure 56 times.

“In addition to the fact that street fighting continues in the city (of Popasna) for several weeks, the Russian army constantly fires at multi-storey residential buildings and private houses,” Mr Haidai wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Just yesterday, local residents withstood five enemy artillery attacks. … Not all survived.

Russia still has not established air or sea control due to Ukrainian resistance, and despite Mr Putin’s declaration of victory in Mariupol, “heavy fighting continues to take place, frustrating Russian attempts to capture the city, thus further slowing their desired progress in the Donbas”, the Ministry of Defence said.

Overall, the Kremlin has thrown more than 100,000 troops and mercenaries from Syria and Libya into the fight in Ukraine and is deploying more forces in the country every day, said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council.

In western Ukraine, regional governor Maksym Kozytsky announced a curfew for the Lviv area ahead of Orthodox Easter.

The latest satellite photos from Maxar Technologies revealed what appeared to be a second mass grave site near Mariupol. The site at a cemetery in the town of Vynohradne has several newly dug parallel trenches measuring about 131 feet long, Maxar said in a statement.

Earlier, Maxar released photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of more than 200 freshly dug mass graves next to a cemetery in the town of Manhush, outside Mariupol.

That prompted Ukrainian accusations that the Russians are trying to conceal the slaughter of civilians in the city.

The Ukrainians estimated that the graves seen in the photos released Thursday could hold 9,000 bodies.

In Odesa, there were casualties reported as a result of a missile strike, the regional spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on TV

"There are casualties - killed and wounded," he said, adding that the exact toll was still being determined.

- Emergency powers to be granted to councils to buy homes for Ukrainian refugees

Local authorities are to be given greater emergency powers to buy homes to house Ukrainian refugees in the coming weeks under plans being developed by the Government.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is “urgently developing” a detailed plan to address the projected shortfall of 8,300 beds by the end of May, according to confidential Cabinet documents.

- Protest outside Russian embassy over rape allegations in Ukraine

Participants stood in silence for half an hour on Saturday afternoon with bags over their heads and signs.

A group of people protested near the Russian embassy in Dublin this afternoon over the many reports of rape emerging from war-torn Ukraine.

It was the second Saturday that the group, growing in numbers, stood outside the embassy with bags over their heads, some with their hands tied and all with red liquid smeared on their legs.