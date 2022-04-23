Man stabbed and at least 10 others injured in town centre attack in England

Man stabbed and at least 10 others injured in town centre attack in England
Warwickshire Police said a 33-year-old man has been arrested (PA)
Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 12:22
Laura Parnaby, PA

A young man has been stabbed and at least 10 others injured by a lone attacker in a town centre.

Warwickshire Police said a 33-year-old man has been arrested, while a man in his 20s is in a stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in Bedworth town centre, just north of Coventry, on Saturday morning.

The force believe the suspect, from Bedworth, walked along Coventry Road and Gilbert Close, where he assaulted at least 10 people just before 8am.

Police said the victims who have been identified so far as suffering minor injuries are assisting officers with the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Rich Simpkins described it as a “nasty incident” and appealed for anyone else injured to come forward.

He said: “This was a nasty incident which has left a number of people with injuries and I know this will cause the community great concern.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Bedworth town centre to provide reassurance while our officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“We have a man in custody and are not looking for any further suspects in connection with this incident.

“We know that a number of people were in the area at around the time of the incident and that there may be more members of the public who may have been approached or assaulted by the suspect.

“If you were approached by the suspect or may have witnessed the incident, I would urge you to get in touch.

“Any information you may have could really assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information, or with dashcam or phone footage of the Coventry Road and Gilbert Close area between 7.45am and 8.05am should call 101 quoting incident number 91 of 23 April. Details can also be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More in this section

Israel Christians Holy Fire Israeli restrictions on ‘Holy Fire’ ignite Christian outrage
Netherlands Airport Strike Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport due to strike
Italy Venice Biennale In Pictures: Female artists dominate Venice Biennale for first time
BedworthPlace: UKPlace: West Midlands
<p>Burned vehicles are seen at the destroyed part of the Illich Iron &amp; Steel Works Metallurgical Plant, as smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal during heavy fighting, in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol. Picture: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov</p>

Russia storming Mariupol steel plant where 2,000 Ukrainian defenders are entrenched

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 20, 2022

  • 12
  • 21
  • 22
  • 25
  • 39
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices