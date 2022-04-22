Britain to reopen embassy in Kyiv

Embassy staff left Kyiv earlier in the conflict ((Mstyslav Chernov/AP)
Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 12:09
Sam Blewett in New Dehli and Gavin Cordon, PA

Britain is to reopen its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, Boris Johnson has announced.

The British prime minister said that the diplomatic mission would open its doors in Kyiv again from next week.

The announcement follows his surprise visit to the city to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this month.

It comes as diplomats from other European countries have been returning to the capital following an easing of the security situation with the pull back of Russian forces which had been building for an assault.

Britain initially moved the embassy to the western city of Lviv in February shortly before the Russian invasion began.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss then announced in early March that ambassador Melinda Simmons had left the country altogether due to the “serious security situation”.

Mr Johnson made the announcement of the return at a press conference in New Dehli where he has been holding talks with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

