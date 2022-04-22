Arrest after man bites dog in California

The dog, named Cort, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home with its handler
The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Fairfield police.

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 09:15
AP Reporters

A man allegedly bit and stabbed a police dog in Northern California as officers tried to take him into custody, US authorities have said.

The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Fairfield police.

The dog, named Cort, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and is now recovering at home with its handler.

Officers were initially called to an elderly victim’s home on Wednesday afternoon following a report of a burglary, the police department said in a Facebook post.

The department then received a report from an Amazon employee, who said the man had threatened to kill him and steal his delivery truck.

Officers found the man, 44, running around inside the first victim’s home. They tried and failed to get him to come outside.

When police and the K9 dog went inside the house, the dog made “contact” with the man; authorities did not provide further information about what occurred during the contact.

The man then allegedly bit the dog in the face and stabbed the animal on its left side with a knife, police said.

The man was treated in hospital for unspecified injuries.

It is not clear if the injuries were related to the dog or the alleged drug use.

He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of car-jacking, burglary, harming a police dog and obstructing or resisting a public officer.

He also faces a parole violation, online jail records show.

The city of Fairfield is nearly 50 miles north-east of San Francisco.

