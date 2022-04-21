Ukraine: What happened in today, Thursday, April 21?

Vladimir Putin declared Russian victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday, even as he ordered his troops not to risk more losses by storming a steel plant in which some last Ukrainian holdouts in the city are located.

Instead, The Russian President directed his troops to blockade the Azovstal plant “so that not even a fly comes through.”

Russian troops have bombarded the southern port city since the war began on February 24, reducing it to a barren wasteland. The Kremlin has repeatedly claimed that the city was was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces have continued to hold on there.

On Tuesday, the Russian state ministry issued an ultimatum to the remaining Ukrainin forces: surrender or die.

However, no capitulation followed.

On Thursday, Putin appeared to shift the narrative and declared victory without taking the plant, which covers some 11 square kilometers and is threaded with roughly 24 kilometers of tunnels and bunkers.

“The completion of combat work to liberate Mariupol is a success,” he said in an appearance with his defense minister. “Congratulations.”

For their part, Ukraine officials scoffed at the idea of a Russian victory in the city.

“This situation means the following: They cannot physically capture Azovstal. They have understood this. They suffered huge losses there,” said Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol. Picture: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

The capture of Mariupol would represent the Kremlin’s biggest victory yet of the war in Ukraine, helping Russia secure more of the Black Sea coastline and completing a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014.

By painting the mission in Mariupol a success, Putin may be seeking to take the focus off the plant, which has become a global symbol of defiance.

That said, even without the plant, the Russians appear to control of the rest of the city and its vital port.

Putin’s order appeared to mean Russian forces intend to maintain the siege and wait for the defenders to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition, meaning bombardment of the plant may continue.

More than 100,000 people are believed trapped in Mariupol with little or no food, water, heat or medicine. Pre-invasion, the city had a population of about 430,000.

Here are some of today's other developments:

President Joe Biden has announced an additional $800m (€735m) in military aid to help Ukraine fight back in its strong but increasingly difficult battle against the Russian invasion. - READ MORE

The British government has announced new sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s “war leaders”, as the Foreign Secretary in the UK vowed to crack down on those with “Ukrainian blood on their hands”. - READ MORE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among five people named as recipients of the John F Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for acting to protect democracy. - READ MORE

What else has been happening in Ukraine?

Civilians trapped in Mariupol city under Russian attacks being evacuated. Picture: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Four buses with civilians managed to escape the Mariupol on Wednesday after several unsuccessful attempts. News of their escape was confirmed by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk this afternoon.

Ukraine has repeatedly accused Russia of launching attacks to block civilian evacuations from the city.

Later, at least two Russian attacks hit the city of Zaporizhzhia, a way station for people fleeing Mariupol, though no one was wounded, the regional governor said.

For the last couple of weeks, Russian officials have said capturing the Donbas, Ukraine’s mostly Russian-speaking industrial east, is their main goal in the invasion.

Moscow was forced to retreat from northern Ukraine after an assault on Kyiv was repelled in late March, but has poured troops back in advance of a new assault on the east of Ukraine.

Via: GraphicNews

Its forces opened the new phase of the war this week — a deadly drive along 480-kilometer front from the northeastern city of Kharkiv to the Azov Sea — to do just that.

In Luhansk, which together with Donetsk makes up the Donbas, the governor said Russian forces control 80% of his region.

Elsewhere, the mayor of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, has said it is now under intense bombardment.

Oleg Synegubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional state administration, said Russian forces shelled several areas of the city. He claimed there were about 15 attacks and that five civilians were injured.

The UN migration agency says the number of people displaced within Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began has risen to 7.7 million.

Ukrainian servicemen run for cover as explosions are heard during a Russian attack in downtown Kharkiv. Picture: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

International Organization for Migration (IOM), based out of Geneva said Thursday that more than 600,000 additional people were displaced within the country in the first 17 days of April.

The IOM said that more than half of the internally displaced people, mostly in the east of the country, reported a lack of some food products. It said their most pressing problems include cash and access to financial support, followed by medicines.

Ukraine had a pre-war population of about 44 million.

What has been happening in Ireland?

- Just 159 Ukrainian refugees housed in accommodation pledged by the public

Irish Red Cross Volunteers, assisting Ukrainian Refugees who arrived into Shannon Airport last month. File Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Just 159 Ukrainian refugees have moved into accommodation pledged by the public since the war broke out.

The low figure is believed to be due to the suitability of properties for accommodating families fleeing the war zone and the time it takes to make each one available.





- Mass accommodation centres 'not the preference' as Millstreet welcomes first Ukrainian refugees

Millstreet, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

The Green Glens Arena in Millstreet, Cork, which on Wednesday night saw the first arrivals of people fleeing Ukraine, will be full within a week to 10 days, as the Cabinet was warned that capacity for housing refugees is already nearly exhausted.

-‘No cap on Ukrainian refugees arriving’ despite accommodation challenges

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee. File Picture:

Ireland will not cap the number of refugees it accepts even as the Government admits it is facing a struggle to house arriving Ukrainians, Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said.

- Irish Refugee Council launches Ukrainian language helpline and chat service

The Irish Refugee Council's has announced that its Ukrainian Language Information Helpline is now up and running.

The line will provide a helpline and chat support service to support people who have fled to Ireland from Ukraine.

The Council says both Ukrainian and Russian speakers are staffing the helpline, which will be in operation Monday to Friday from 10am until 1pm.