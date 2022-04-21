Biden announces £612m in new military assistance for Ukraine

Biden announces £612m in new military assistance for Ukraine
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington (Evan Vucci/AP)
Thu, 21 Apr, 2022 - 15:22
Aamer Madhani and Darlene Superville, Associated Press

President Joe Biden has announced an additional 800 million dollars (£612 million) in military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, but he also warned Congress will need to approve additional assistance.

The new military assistance package includes much-needed heavy artillery, 144,000 rounds of ammunition, and drones for Ukrainian forces in the escalating battle for the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

It builds on roughly 2.6 billion dollars (£2 billion) in military assistance that Mr Biden had previously approved for Ukraine.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen shakes hands with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal before their meeting at the Treasury Department in Washington (Susan Walsh/AP)

He said that 13.6 billion dollars (£10.4 billion) approved last month by Congress for military and humanitarian assistance was “almost exhausted”.

