Ukraine: What happened today, Wednesday, April 20?

A Russian ultimatum to Ukrainian troops remaining in the besieged port city of Mariupol to surrender or die expired this afternoon with no mass capitulation.

In a statement issued early this morning, the Russian defence ministry said its forces opened a humanitarian corridor from the Azovstal plant, of the last main Ukrainian strongholds in the city.

According to Ukrainian officials, women and children are trapped in bunkers under the plant.

The ministry said the corridor would facilitate "the withdrawal of Ukrainian servicemen and militants of nationalist formations” to “voluntarily lay down their arms” as well as to evacuate civilians.

“As of 22:00 (Moscow time) on April 19, 2022, no one used the specified corridor,” the ministry added.

A Russian capture of Mariupol would be a big strategic prize, linking territory held by pro-Russian separatists in the east with the Crimea region that Moscow annexed in 2014.

Once a prosperous port of 400,000 people, it has been reduced to a wasteland. Ukrainian officials say tens of thousands of civilians have died there in the past two months.

Ukraine announced plans to send 90 buses to evacuate 6,000 civilians from Mariupol, saying it had reached a "preliminary agreement" with Russia on a safe corridor, for the first time in weeks. But none of those earlier agreements have actually succeeded on the ground, with Moscow blocking all convoys.

Here are some of today's other developments:

What else has been happening?

A serviceman of Donetsk People's Republic militia walks past damaged during a heavy fighting mosque in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol. Picture: AP/Alexei Alexandrov

Elsewhere, Ukraine said it had so far held off an assault by thousands of Russian troops attempting to advance as part of a new campaign to seize two eastern provinces in Ukraine's east, which Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said Russia was focusing on advancing towards the strategically important Donbas city of Sloviansk, but "so far they are not succeeding".

Putin says Ukraine mistreated Russian-speakers in the Donbas, an accusation Kyiv dismisses as false.

Russia's nearly eight-week-long invasion has so far failed to capture any of Ukraine's largest cities.

Moscow was forced to retreat from northern Ukraine after an assault on Kyiv was repelled last month, but has poured troops back in advance of a new assault on the east of Ukraine.

Peace talks stall

Peace talks between negotiating teams of both sides have been stalled, with the Kremlin accused Kyiv of delaying the talks and changing its positions.

Kyiv accuses Moscow of blocking talks by refusing humanitarian ceasefires, especially to relieve besieged Mariupol.

Moscow is hoping its advantage in firepower will give it more success against Ukrainian defenders than in the failed campaign against Kyiv, when its overstretched supply lines were attacked by nimble small units.

Within a day of launching the Donbas offensive, Russian forces captured Kreminna, a frontline town of 18,000 people, on Tuesday. Ukraine's general staff said Russian forces had attempted an offensive near Kharkiv, the country's second biggest city, close to Russia's supply lines to Donbas.

US president Joe Biden convened top US military leaders on Wednesday in an annual White House gathering that takes on special significance as the war in Ukraine enters a risky new phase and Washington plans more military aid.

President Biden is expected to announce a new weapons package in the coming days that will include additional artillery and ammunition.

Canada and the Netherlands also planned to send more heavy weapons, their prime ministers said.

Charles Michel, head of the European Council that groups the 27 EU member states, arrived in Kyiv as the latest European official to visit and demonstrate support.

Russian president Vladimir Putin. Picture: Mikhail Tereshchenko, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

As reported by Bloomberg and other outlets, a small but growing number of top Kremlin insiders are reportedly questioning President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Some senior Kremlin insiders are understood to be of the opinion Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a “catastrophic mistake that will set the country back for years".

What has been happening in Ireland?

- Ukrainian refugees to arrive at Millstreet Arena from tonight

Millstreet Arena in Co Cork. File Picture: Larry Cummins

The Millstreet Arena is to begin accepting and accommodating displaced Ukraine nationals from Wednesday evening.

It is understood that between 50 and 70 people will be sent to the Cork facility in the first wave but numbers are set to increase significantly in the coming days.

- Two Students flees Ukraine for Leeside

Kateryna Kyrvenk and Artem Tiupin, both of whom are now living in Cork.

According to the most recently available figures, more than 21,000 people have arrived in Ireland from Ukraine and many are hoping for the opportunity to find work and return to some form of “usual life”.

Two of them, Kateryna Kryvenko and Artem Tiupin, told their stories to the Irish Examiner today.