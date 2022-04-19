Senior Tory MP tells Boris Johnson he is not ‘worthy’ to be UK Prime Minister

Senior Tory MP tells Boris Johnson he is not ‘worthy’ to be UK Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to head to the House of Commons to make a statement to MPs. Picture: PA

Tue, 19 Apr, 2022 - 18:27
Sam Blewett, Gavin Cordon and Patrick Daly, PA Political Staff

Boris Johnson has been told to resign by a senior Conservative MP for breaking coronavirus laws after apologising and insisting he did not know he was breaching his own rules.

Former chief whip Mark Harper told Mr Johnson he is no longer “worthy” of being UK Prime Minister during a heated house of commons debate on Tuesday as he was repeatedly told to quit.

Mr Johnson insisted he did not intentionally mislead Parliament with his earlier denials of rule-breaking parties, after MPs were granted a vote later this week on his alleged lying.

Addressing the House as it returned from its Easter recess, Mr Johnson apologised for the “mistake” that saw him fined by police over the event in No 10 for his birthday in June 2020.

“Let me also say, not by way of mitigation or excuse but purely because it explains my previous words in this House, that it did not occur to me then or subsequently that a gathering in the Cabinet Room just before a vital meeting on Covid strategy could amount to a breach of the rules,” he said.

Facing shouts of “resign”, Mr Johnson added: “I repeat that was my mistake and I apologise for it unreservedly.”

Mr Harper revealed he had submitted a letter to the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives calling for a no confidence vote after branding Mr Johnson’s actions “indefensible”.

The Torysaid: “I strongly support the Government’s actions in standing up to Putin’s aggression and helping Ukraine defend itself and our values, and it’s exactly at times like this that our country needs a Prime Minister who exemplifies those values.

“I regret to say that we have a Prime Minister who broke the laws that he told the country they had to follow, hasn’t been straightforward about it and is now going to ask the decent men and women on these benches to defend what I think is indefensible.

“I’m very sorry to have to say this, but I no longer think he is worthy of the great office that he holds.”

A no-confidence vote in the UK Prime Minister is triggered if 1922 chair Graham Brady has 54 letters from Tory MPs.

A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in front of a school, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. An Afghan police spokesman says explosions targeting educational institutions in Kabul have killed at least six civilians and injured over 10 others. Khalid Zadran said Tuesday the blasts occurred in the mostly-Shiite Muslim area in the west of Afghanistan’s capital. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Blasts at Kabul schools kill at least six civilians

READ NOW

