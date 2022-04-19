UK MPs to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled British parliament over partygate

MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled the UK parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed in Downing Street, the house of commons speaker has announced.

Lindsay Hoyle said he had approved an application from Labour leader Keir Starmer and other opposition MPs allowing them to table a motion for debate on Thursday.

(PA Graphics)

It comes after the Mr Johnson along with his wife Carrie and UK chancellor Rishi Sunak, were last week issued with fixed-penalty notices (FPN) by police investigating claims of coronavirus lockdown breaches in No 10.

Mr Johnson has apologised for his part in attending his own birthday bash, held in June 2020 in the cabinet room, and paid the fine despite telling the house of commons previously that all Covid guidance was followed at the heart of the UK government.

Mr Hoyle told MPs he had “no jurisdiction over the ministerial code” and whether it had been breached, but instead could “decide whether there is an arguable case to be examined”.

Having taken advice from clerks on the matter, the speaker said he had decided to allow Keir Starmer to table his motion.

Labour is understood to be wording the motion to make Thursday’s vote about whether to refer Mr Johnson to the Committee of Privileges.

The committee, it is understood, has the power to summon reports and documents.

It means that MPs could request to see the full version of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s inquiry into the Downing Street lockdown gatherings and any potential photographic evidence that exists.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged Conservative MPs to “do their patriotic duty” in Thursday’s vote.

The former cabinet minister said: “The country cannot afford a Prime Minister who breaks the law and lies about it, especially when families are facing a cost-of-living crisis.

“Johnson has taken the British people for fools for far too long, and it’s time for Conservative MPs to show where they stand.

“They must do their patriotic duty and kick Boris Johnson out of Downing Street once and for all.”