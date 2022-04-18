Skull found in Scottish town confirmed to be human remains

The discovery was made at about 5.30am on Friday April 15 in Bellshill Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.
Skull found in Scottish town confirmed to be human remains

Police confirm a skull found in Motherwell on Friday is that of a humans and investigations are ongoing to establish where it came from (David Cheskin/PA)

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 14:40
Katharine Hay, PA Scotland reporter

A skull found by a member of the public in a Scottish town has been confirmed as human remains.

The discovery was made at about 5.30am on Friday April 15 in Bellshill Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

Police said that following enquiries the skull has been established as that of a human.

They said there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the finding.

A police spokesperson confirmed the skull “has been confirmed as human remains”, adding “enquiries are ongoing, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances”.

Read More

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds

More in this section

France Presidential Election French far-right leader Marine Le Pen accused of misusing public funds
Russia Ukraine War Arrested oligarch offers himself in exchange for civilians in Mariupol
Virus Outbreak China Shanghai reports first deaths in latest Covid outbreak
skullPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
Turkish defence minister Hulusi Akar said all objectives had been achieved in the attack (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Turkey launches offensive against Kurdish militants in Iraq

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 16, 2022

  • 11
  • 13
  • 15
  • 17
  • 30
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices