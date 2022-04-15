‘Human skull’ found in Scotland prompts police investigation

Officers said inquiries are ongoing to establish whether or not the skull is fake or a piece of missing memorabilia.
Police are investigating a human skull that was found in Motherwell on Friday (David Cheskin/PA)
Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 17:20
Katharine Hay, PA Scotland reporter

Police in Scotland are investigating after what is thought to be a human skull was found by a member of the public in a Scottish town.

The discovery was made at about 5.30am on Friday on Bellshill Road in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire.

There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances

The investigation is also seeking to determine where it came from.

A police spokesperson added: “There is not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

