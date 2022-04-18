Cyprus scraps Covid testing rules in bid to boost tourism

A couple walk on the beach in the southern coastal city of Larnaca (Petros Karadjias/AP)
Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 10:28
Associated Press Reporter

Authorities in Cyprus have made travelling to the Mediterranean island nation easier by rescinding the need to undergo any Covid-19 tests prior to boarding a flight or on arrival.

According to the new regulations, only unvaccinated people who have not contracted and recovered from the coronavirus must undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to boarding or a rapid test 24 hours before departure.

All Cyprus-bound passengers are no longer required to fill in a form — known as a Cyprus Flight Pass — providing information that enables authorities to trace them if they test positive for Covid-19 during their stay.

Cyprus relies heavily on tourism (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Vaccinated and recovered passengers will need a valid European Union health certificate. Health certificates from third countries are accepted if they have joined the EU’s Covid certificate system.

All adults are considered vaccinated for nine months after receiving their second dose or if they have received a third booster shot.

Individuals are designated as recently recovered from Covid-19 seven days after testing positive and for six months thereafter.

Tourism directly accounts for 13% of the island nation’s economy and authorities are keen to attract new markets to make up for the significant loss of Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

