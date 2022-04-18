Missiles cause multiple blasts in western Ukrainian’s Lviv

Multiple explosions apparently caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early on Monday as the country was bracing for an all-out Russian assault in the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to “fight absolutely to the end” in strategically vital Mariupol, meanwhile, where the ruined port city’s last known pocket of resistance was holed up in a sprawling steel plant laced with tunnels.

Plumes of thick, black smoke were rising over Lviv after the explosions, which were witnessed by AP staff. Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have not been immune but have been less affected by the fighting than other parts of the country and have been considered a relatively haven.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Facebook that five missiles struck the city and that emergency services were responding to the blasts.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the Ukrainian rail service, said the strikes hit near railway facilities and that there were no known casualties. Train traffic has resumed with some delays, he said, vowing to restore the damaged network.

Further shelling

Explosions have also been reported in other parts of Ukraine.

In Kyiv, a Reuters reporter heard a series of blasts near the Dnipro river. Local authorities were yet to provide any official information on their cause.

According to media outlet Suspilne, two people were wounded in attacks in the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk.

Eighteen people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in shelling in the past four days in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Mr Zelenskyy said.

With missiles and rockets battering various parts of the country, Zelenskyy accused Russian soldiers of torture and kidnappings in areas they control.

The fall of Mariupol, which has been reduced to rubble in a seven-week siege, would give Moscow its biggest victory of the war. But a few thousand fighters, by Russia’s estimate, were holding on to the giant, 11-square-kilometer (4-square-mile) Azovstal steel mill.

“We will fight absolutely to the end, to the win, in this war,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal vowed Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” He said Ukraine is prepared to end the war through diplomacy if possible, “but we do not have intention to surrender.”