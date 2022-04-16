Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months on country’s space station

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after six months on country’s space station
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country’s newest orbital station in the longest-crewed mission to date for China’s ambitious space programme (Tian Dingyu/Xinhua/AP)
Sat, 16 Apr, 2022 - 03:45
Associated Press Reporter

Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth on Saturday after six months aboard their country’s newest orbital station in the longest-crewed mission to date for China’s ambitious space programme.

The Shenzhou 13 space capsule landed in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, shown live on state TV.

During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Ms Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.

China launched its first astronaut into space in 2003 and landed robot rovers on the moon in 2013 and on Mars last year. Officials have discussed a possible crewed mission to the moon.

On Saturday, state TV showed images from inside the capsule as it traveled over Africa before entering the atmosphere.

The trio were the second crew aboard Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace. Its core module, Tianhe, was launched in April 2021 and plans call for completing construction this year by adding two more modules.

Authorities have yet to announce a date for launching the next Tiangong crew.

China is excluded from the International Space Station due to US unease that its space programme is run by the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.

China was the third nation to launch an astronaut into space on its own after the former Soviet Union and the US.

More in this section

Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, April 15 Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, April 15
Watch: 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee scores 90th minute winner in Shakhtar friendly Watch: 12-year-old Ukrainian refugee scores 90th minute winner in Shakhtar friendly
South Carolina-Execution South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
SpaceDigitalPlace: International
<p>Home Secretary Priti Patel and Rwandan minister for foreign affairs and international co-operation, Vincent Biruta, signed a “world-first” migration and economic development partnership (Flora Thompson/PA)</p>

Priti Patel believes Rwanda migrants deal could be model for other countries

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices