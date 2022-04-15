Ukraine: What happened today, Friday, April 15

Simon Coveney's visit to Ukraine continued on Friday as the country surpassed the 50th day since the invasion by Russia.

Here is the latest on the ever changing situation:

Here's what happened in Ukraine today?

More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces — most of them fatally shot, police said on Friday.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.

The news came as Russia threatened intensified attacks on Kyiv after authorities accused Ukraine of wounding seven people and damaging about 100 residential buildings with air strikes on Bryansk, a region that borders Ukraine.

A cuddly toy doll is seen hooked on a barber wire separating Ukraine and Poland at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Authorities in another border region of Russia also reported Ukrainian shelling on Thursday.

Kyiv has gradually displayed some signs of pre-war life after Russian troops failed to capture the city and retreated to focus on a concentrated assault in eastern Ukraine, leaving evidence of possible war crimes in their wake.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia, and the reports by Russian authorities could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, a senior US defence official says the US believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank Thursday in the northern Black Sea had been struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile, as claimed by the Kyiv government.

Elsewhere, two civilians died of shrapnel wounds after a rocket was shot down near the southern Ukrainian city of Kakhovka, according to a Facebook post published by Kakhovka’s municipal authorities that same day.

Coveney in Ukraine

The Defence Minister said today that the way Irish troops go into battle zones needs to change in light of Russia’s invasion.

The triple lock mechanism requires approval from the government, the Dáil, and the United Nations Security Council for Irish troops to take part in military peace-keeping operations overseas.

But given Russia has a veto on the UN Security Council, Simon Coveney said there was an argument for the triple lock to change.

Mr Coveney also visited Bucha where he said of the more than 400 bodies identified in a mass grave, just two were military personnel.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Coveney said there is irrefutable evidence of mass murder of innocent civilians by Russian troops as they were being pushed back.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney (centre) being shown the site of mass graves where more than 50 bodies were found in Bucha. Picture: Department of Foreign Affairs/PA Wire

What happened in Ireland today?

More than 5,700 empty homes have been offered to the Irish Red Cross to help house Ukrainian refugees.

According to the charity's secretary-general, Liam O'Dwyer, Irish Red Cross representatives will have reached out to all those who offered the houses by the end of the day.

Mr O'Dwyer says about 40% of the initial offers have now been followed up on with assessments due to be carried out soon.