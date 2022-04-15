South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair

South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
Richard Moore (South Carolina Dept. of Corrections via AP)
Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 16:53
Associated Press Reporter

A South Carolina prisoner scheduled to be the first man executed in the state in more than a decade has decided to die by firing squad rather than in the electric chair.

Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is the also first state prisoner to face the choice of execution methods after a law went into effect last year making electrocution the default and giving inmates the option to face three prison workers with rifles instead.

Moore has spent more than two decades on death row after being convicted of the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney in Spartanburg.

If executed as scheduled on April 29, he would be the first person put to death in the state since 2011.

The new law was prompted by the decade-long break, which corrections officials attribute to an inability to procure the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections.

Moore’s lawyers have asked the state Supreme Court to delay his death while another court determines if either available method is cruel and unusual punishment.

The attorneys argue prisons officials are not trying hard enough to get the lethal injection drugs, instead forcing prisoners to choose between two more barbaric methods.

His lawyers are also asking the state Supreme Court to delay the execution so the US Supreme Court can review whether Moore’s death sentence was a disproportionate punishment compared with similar crimes.

The state justices denied a similar appeal last week.

More in this section

Netherlands Invictus Games Ukraine Invictus Games offer break from war for Ukrainian competitors
Russia Ukraine Russia says attacks on Kyiv will increase a day after losing warship
Russia War Ukraine War Besieged City Ukraine’s port of Mariupol continues to hold out against all odds
ExecutionPlace: International
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Britain's Rwanda migration policy breaches international law, says UN refugee agency

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices