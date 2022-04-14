Ukraine: What happened today, Thursday, April 14

It is now exactly seven weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney stating Ireland is strongly pushing for a "maximalist" package of sanctions against Russia during a trip to the Ukrainian capital today.

Hundreds of Russians are now reportedly facing “false information” charges for speaking out on the war.

Meanwhile, as the battle shifts east and around Mariupol, Ukrainian forces said they hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Russia said its crew was forced to evacuate as a result of a fire but haven’t acknowledged an attack.

Here are some of the latest developments:

Simon Coveney tells Kyiv officials Ireland wants 'maximalist' sanctions against Russia

Mr Coveney is in Kyiv for meetings with the Ukrainian government and is also surveying the devastating impact of the Russian invasion.

He said "even the most powerful countries in the world are accountable to international law", adding that some of the acts being carried out by Russian forces in Ukraine at the moment will be declared war crimes in the future.

Simon Coveney (right) and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, lay flowers at a memorial wall in Kyiv on Thursday.

On further sanctions, he said: "We are strongly advocating for a maximalist approach in the context of sanctions as a deterrent.

He added that Ireland may be a small country, but currently has a "big voice" due to its membership of the UN Security Council.

Kremlin crackdown silences Ukraine war protesters

Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a repressive law was passed last month that outlaws the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military.

Among them are a former police officer who discussed Russia’s invasion on the phone, a priest who preached to his congregation about the suffering of Ukrainians and a student who held up a banner with no words, just asterisks.

Police officers, left, prepare to detain Dmitry Reznikov holding a blank piece of paper with eight asterisks that could have been interpreted as standing for "No to war" in Russian, with the Kremlin in the background in Moscow, Russia (SOTA via AP)

Human rights groups say the crackdown has led to criminal prosecutions and possible prison sentences for at least 23 people on the “false information” charge, with more than 500 others facing charges of disparaging the military that have either led to hefty fines or are expected to result in them.

Ukraine says missiles hit Russian flagship as crew evacuates

Ukrainian forces said they hit and badly damaged the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and Russia said its crew was forced to evacuate as a result of a fire without acknowledging an attack.

The governor of the Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, said the Ukrainians struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused “serious damage”.

Ukraine invasion day 50

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine – it said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire of as-yet undetermined causes.

German authorities say seized superyacht belongs to sister of Russian oligarch

Alisher Usmanov German authorities said they have seized a massive superyacht in Hamburg after determining that it belongs to the sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov.

The Federal Criminal Police Office said that, after “extensive investigations” and despite “offshore concealment”, it had been able to determine that the owner is Gulbakhor Ismailova, Mr Usmanov’s sister.

Superyacht Dilbar is flagged in the Cayman Islands and registered to a holding company in Malta, two banking havens where the global ultra-rich often park their wealth.

Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief

The head of the International Monetary Fund has warned that Russia’s war against Ukraine is weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the consequences of Russia’s invasion were contributing to economic downgrades for 143 countries, although most of them will continue to grow.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva . (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The war has disrupted global trade in energy and grain and is threatening to cause food shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Ms Georgieva made her comments in remarks prepared for a speech on the eve of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.