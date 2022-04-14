Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief

Inflation, which is forcing the world’s central banks to raise interest rates, amounts to “a massive setback for the global recovery”, Ms Georgieva said
Ukraine war and inflation threaten global economy, says IMF chief
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during the World Government Summit at the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 14:19
Paul Wiseman, Associated Press

The head of the International Monetary Fund has warned that Russia’s war against Ukraine is weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation “a clear and present danger” to the global economy.

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said the consequences of Russia’s invasion were contributing to economic downgrades for 143 countries, although most of them will continue to grow.

The war has disrupted global trade in energy and grain and is threatening to cause food shortages in Africa and the Middle East.

Ms Georgieva made her comments in remarks prepared for a speech on the eve of next week’s spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Washington.

The threat to our collective prosperity from a breakdown in global co-operation cannot be overstated

An unexpectedly strong recovery from 2020’s pandemic recession has caught businesses by surprise, leaving factories, ports and freight yards unable to keep up with strong customer demand and pushing prices higher.

Inflation, which is forcing the world’s central banks to raise interest rates, amounts to “a massive setback for the global recovery”, Ms Georgieva said.

She also warned of “the fragmentation of the world economy into geopolitical blocs”, with the West imposing far-reaching sanctions on Russia and China expressing support for the autocratic Russian regime of President Vladimir Putin.

“In a world where war in Europe creates hunger in Africa; where a pandemic can circle the globe in days and reverberate for years; where emissions anywhere mean rising sea levels almost everywhere – the threat to our collective prosperity from a breakdown in global co-operation cannot be overstated,” Ms Georgieva said.

Read More

Taoiseach warns business leaders that Ireland faces moment of 'great crisis' over war in Ukraine

More in this section

Books-Mark Ronson Mark Ronson to remember DJ life in New York in upcoming book
North Korea Kim Jong Un gives North Korea’s most famous newsreader a luxury home
Germany Russia Ukraine War German authorities say seized superyacht belongs to sister of Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov
IMFDigital#UkrainePlace: International
Stranded people stand in front of a bridge that was swept away in Ntuzuma, outside Durban, South Africa (AP)

Floods in South Africa’s Durban area kill more than 300

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 13, 2022

  • 20
  • 22
  • 32
  • 35
  • 36
  • 40
  • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices