Biden agrees to send artillery and helicopters to Ukraine after Zelenskyy call

President Joe Biden has announced more military aid for Ukraine (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 19:35
Associated Press Reporter

President Joe Biden has approved 800 million dollars in military assistance for Ukraine, including artillery and helicopters, to bolster its defences against a Russian offensive in the country’s east.

Mr Biden announced the aid after a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to coordinate the delivery of the assistance, which he said included artillery systems, artillery rounds and armoured personnel carriers, as well as helicopters.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine,” Mr Biden said.

President Joe Biden said the equipment would include helicopters (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

He added that the US will continue to work with allies to share additional weapons and resources as the conflict continues.

“The steady supply of weapons the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion,” Mr Biden said.

“It has helped ensure that (Russia President Vladimir) Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now.”

