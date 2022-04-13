Ukraine: What happened today, Wednesday, April 13

In one of the most crucial battles of the war, Russia said more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops had surrendered in the besieged port of Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces have been holding out in pockets of the city. The claim could not be verified.

Russia invaded on February 24 with the goal, according to western officials, of taking Kyiv, toppling the government and installing a Moscow-friendly one.

In the seven weeks since, the ground advance stalled, Russia has lost potentially thousands of fighters and the war has forced millions of Ukrainians to flee.

The war has also rattled the world economy, threatened global food supplies and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.

Here are some of the key developments from today:

Russia claims surrender of 1,000 Ukrainian troops

A view inside the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov

Russian defence ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a metals plant in the city.

Russian forces moved on Mariupol in late February and units in the city have been running low on supplies.

Maj Gen Konashenkov said that the 1,026 Ukrainian marines included 162 officers and 47 female personnel, and that 151 wounded received medical treatment.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych did not comment on the alleged mass surrender, but said in a post on Twitter that elements of the 36th Marine Brigade had managed to link up with other Ukrainian forces in the city as a result of a “risky manoeuvre”.

European rights experts say Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine

Local resident Nadiya, 65, gestures in front of a hole in a house after shelling in the village of Zalissya, northeast of Kyiv. Picture: Genya SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

Experts commissioned by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe say they found “clear patterns” of violations of international humanitarian law by Russian forces in Ukraine.

OSCE member countries authorized a study in early March, and the three professors chosen to conduct it - Wolfgang Benedek, Veronika Bílková and Marco Sassòli - were selected by Ukraine.

Their report, issued Wednesday, said that if the Russian forces had respected their obligations “in terms of distinction, proportionality and precautions in attack and concerning specially protected objects such as hospitals, the number of civilians killed or injured would have remained much lower.”

The experts found “some violations and problems” in Ukrainian practices, voicing concern about the treatment of prisoners of war.

The report said Russia responded by saying it considered the mechanism under which the experts were appointed “largely outdated and redundant” and declined to appoint a liaison person, referring them to official government statements and briefings.

Biden: Russia war amounts to ‘genocide’

President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa. Picture: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

US President Joe Biden has said Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to “genocide”, accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian”.

“Yes, I called it genocide,” he told reporters in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington.

“It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.”

Mr Biden said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide, but said “it sure seems that way to me”.

“More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended Mr Biden’s use of the word, saying “calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil”.

“We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities,” he added.

Civilian toll

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, the Interior Ministry said early Wednesday.

In Bucha alone, Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said 403 bodies had been found and the toll could rise as minesweepers comb the area.

Ukraine’s prosecutor-general’s office said Tuesday it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.

Authorities said the bodies of six civilians were found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and Russian forces are believed to be responsible.

Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.