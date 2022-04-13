Russia claims surrender of 1,000 Ukrainian troops in Mariupol

A view inside the Mariupol theatre damaged during fighting in Mariupol (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 10:19
Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol.

Russian defence ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov said 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a metals plant in the city.

Russian forces moved on Mariupol in late February and units in the city have been running low on supplies.

A Ukrainian national flag amongst debris inside the Mariupol theatre (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

Maj Gen Konashenkov said that the 1,026 Ukrainian marines included 162 officers and 47 female personnel, and that 151 wounded received medical treatment.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych did not comment on the alleged mass surrender, but said in a post on Twitter that elements of the 36th Marine Brigade had managed to link up with other Ukrainian forces in the city as a result of a “risky manoeuvre”.

