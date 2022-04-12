Fugitive Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin detained

Viktor Medvedchuk was the former leader of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life.
Vladimir Putin is the godfather to Viktor Medvedchuk’s youngest daughter. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 21:28
Associated Press Reporter

Fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country’s SBU secret service, Ukrainian officials said.

Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine’s national security agency, said on the agency’s Telegram channel that Mr Medvedchuk had been arrested.

The statement came shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media a photo of Mr Medvedchuk sitting in handcuffs and wearing a camouflage uniform with a Ukrainian flag patch.

Mr Medvedchuk was the former leader of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life.

He was being held under house arrest before the war began and disappeared shortly after hostilities broke out.

Mr Putin is the godfather to Mr Medvedchuk’s youngest daughter.

#UkraineRussia
