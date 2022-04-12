Gilbert Gottfried, stand-up comic and actor, dies aged 67

Gilbert Gottfried, stand-up comic and actor, dies aged 67
Gilbert Gottfried (John Shearer/Invision/AP)
Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 21:22
Andrew Dalton, Associated Press

Gilbert Gottfried, the actor and stand-up comic known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died aged 67.

Gottfried died from recurrent ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type II, a disorder that affects the heart, his publicist and longtime friend Glenn Schwartz said in a statement.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour,” his family said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Gottfried was a fiercely independent and intentionally bizarre comedian’s comedian, as likely to clear a room with anti-comedy as he was to kill with his jokes.

Comedian Gilbert (Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and with a brief stint in the cast of Saturday Night Live in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did frequent voice work for children’s television and films, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s Aladdin.

He was particularly fond of doing obscure and dated impressions for as long as he could milk them, including Groucho Marx, Bela Lugosi and Andrew “Dice” Clay.

In his early days at the club the Comedy Store in Hollywood, the managers would have him do his impression of then-little-known Jerry Seinfeld at the end of the night to get rid of lingering patrons.

Gottfried was especially beloved by his fellow comedians and performers.

“I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried,” actor Marlee Matlin said on Twitter.

“Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my interpreter.”

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander tweeted that “Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift”.

Gottfried was born in Brooklyn, the son of a hardware store owner and a stay-at-home mother.

He began doing amateur stand-up at the age of 15.

“Gilbert’s brand of humour was brash, shocking and frequently offensive, but the man behind the jokes was anything but,” Gottfried’s friend and podcast co-host Frank Santopadre said in a statement.

He added that those who “were fortunate enough to share his orbit knew a person who was sweet, sensitive, surprisingly shy and filled with a childlike sense of playfulness and wonder”.

Gottfried is survived by his wife Dara, sister Karen, 14-year-old daughter Lily and 12-year-old son Max.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Debt Rating Fugitive Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin detained
Justice League Photocall - London Couple drop petition for restraining order against The Flash actor Ezra Miller
France Presidential Election France’s Macron faces angry voters as he fights for second term
GottfriedObitDigitalPlace: International
French far-right leader Marine Le Pen poses for a photo after a press conference in Vernon, west of Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

Far-right Marine Le Pen campaigns as French ‘voice of the people’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 9, 2022

  • 4
  • 7
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 42
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices