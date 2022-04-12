‘Several people shot’ and unexploded devices found at New York subway station

New York City police said they were responding to reports of people wounded either by gunfire or an explosion.
It is understood that preliminary information indicates a suspect was dressed in construction gear. File photo: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 14:57
Karen Matthews, AP

Several people have been shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York City, fire chiefs said.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park area found multiple people shot and undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.

