UK sanctions two Bosnian-Serb politicians for ‘undermining peace’

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 14:05
Abigail Kemp

The UK has announced sanctions against two Bosnian-Serb politicians, censuring them for attempts to undermine the legitimacy and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The sanctions against Milorad Dodik and Zeljka Cvijanovic, which include asset freezes and travel bans, are the first to be announced by the UK under the Bosnia and Herzegovina sanctions regime.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused the pair of being emboldened by Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.

“These two politicians are deliberately undermining the hard won peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Ms Truss said in a statement. “Encouraged by Putin, their reckless behavior threatens stability and security across the Western Balkans.”

Mr Dodik is the Bosnian-Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s three-person state-level presidency. Ms Cvijanovic is the president of the entity of Republika Srpska.

UK authorities say the pair have have used their positions to push for de facto secession of Republika Srpska — one of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s two entities — in direct contravention of the country’s constitution.

The US imposed new sanctions on Mr Dodik in January after accusing him of “corrupt activities” that threaten to destabilise the region and undermine the US-brokered Dayton Peace Accord.

Mr Dodik said he and Bosnian Serbs are being unfairly targeted and wrongly accused of corruption.

The agreement in 1995 ended the war in Bosnia, which killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.

The accord established two separate governing entities in Bosnia — Republika Srpska run by Bosnia’s Serbs, and another dominated by Bosniaks, an ethnic group that is primarily Muslim, and Croats.

The two are linked by shared, state-wide institutions, and all actions at a national level require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

Russia has pledged support for Mr Dodik and his associates.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak China Chinese city of Guangzhou shuts schools in battle with Covid surge
Indonesia Student Protests Indonesian students protest rumoured delay of 2024 election
South Korea Ukraine Zelenskyy urges South Korea to provide arms to fight Russia
sanctionsPlace: International
Palestinian Fatima Sbeih, mother of of 21-year-old Muhammad Ali Ahmed Ghoneim, who was killed Sunday by the Israeli army, cries during his funeral in the West Bank village of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem, Monday, April 11, 2022 (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Fourth Palestinian killed in wave of Ramadan violence

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 9, 2022

  • 4
  • 7
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 42
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices