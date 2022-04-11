Continued imprisonment of Julian Assange ‘a criminal act’, says wife

Protests were held across the world on Sunday in support of Assange, while slogans were projected on to buildings in London calling for his release
Continued imprisonment of Julian Assange ‘a criminal act’, says wife

Julian Assange. File Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 12:30
Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

The continued imprisonment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is a “criminal act”, his wife has said.

Stella Assange was speaking on the third anniversary of her husband being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

He has since been held in Belmarsh prison in the capital while the US seeks his extradition on espionage charges, which he has always denied.

The UK is imprisoning a publisher on behalf of the foreign power who conspired to murder him

Protests were held across the world on Sunday in support of Assange, while slogans were projected on to buildings in London calling for his release.

 “The UK Government could end Julian’s imprisonment at any time by obeying its treaty obligations," Stella Assange said.

“The US extradition request violates the US-UK extradition treaty Article 4, which prohibits extraditions for political offences.

“The UK Government can and should obey the word of the treaty and put an end to the extradition process once and for all.

“Julian’s incarceration and extradition process is an abuse in itself.

Stella Assange after her wedding ceremony with the WikiLeaks founder (Yui Mok/PA)

“He faces 175 years buried alive in a US hellhole for publishing true information in the public interest, exposing the crimes and killing of innocent people by the country that wants him to spend the rest of his life in prison.

“The UN special rapporteur on torture has found that Julian has been subjected to psychological torture.

“Senior US officials have reportedly confirmed White House and CIA plans to assassinate him on UK soil during the Trump administration.

“The UK is imprisoning a publisher on behalf of the foreign power who conspired to murder him.

“There is no way of concealing any more that Julian is the victim of a vicious political persecution.

His continued imprisonment is not only a national disgrace, it is a criminal act.”

More in this section

South Korea Ukraine Zelenskyy urges South Korea to provide arms to fight Russia
Spring Statement Explainer: UK chancellor Rishi Sunak's tax row 
Pakistan Politics Pakistani Parliament to elect new PM after Imran Khan is ousted
AssangePlace: UKPlace: London
Students shout slogans during a rally outside the parliament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, April 11, 2022. Thousands of students marched in cities around Indonesia on Monday to protest against rumors that the government is considering postponing the 2024 presidential election to allow President Joko Widodo to remain in office beyond the two-term legal limit, calling it a threat to the country’s democracy. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Indonesian students protest rumoured delay of 2024 election

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 9, 2022

  • 4
  • 7
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 42
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices