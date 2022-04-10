Ukraine: What happened today, Sunday, April 10

Russian forces continued shelling targets in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, as Washington said it would meet Kyiv's request for more military aid by providing "the weapons it needs" to defend itself against Russia.

Residents remaining in eastern Ukraine’s embattled city of Luhansk must evacuate as shelling intensified and Russia bolstered its forces.

Earlier today, Ukrainian officials said that Russian forces fired rockets into Ukraine's Luhansk and Dnipro regions, completely destroying an airport and wounding at least five people.

Missiles completely destroyed the airport in the city of Dnipro, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the central Dnipropetrovsk region.

Valentyn Reznichenko said emergency workers were combing through an infrastructure facility that was hit in the town of Zvonetsky, adding that details on casualties would be given later.

A Ukrainian multiple rocket launcher BM-21 "Grad" shells Russian troops' position, near Lugansk, in the Donbas region, on April 10. Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

After its striking post-invasion setbacks, Russia has appointed a new Ukraine war commander, a US official said.

Russia has turned to General Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers and — according to US officials — a general with a record of brutality against civilians in Syria and other war theatres.

Russia has turned to General Alexander Dvornikov, 60, one of Russia’s most experienced military officers. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A grave with dozens of Ukrainian civilians was also found in Buzova village near Kyiv, an official said. It is the latest reported mass grave to be discovered as Russian forces retreat from their offensive on the capital and focus their assault on the east.

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community that includes Buzova, told Ukrainian television that the bodies were found in a ditch near a petrol station.

The number of dead had yet to be confirmed.

What else happened in Ukraine today?

Russia has failed to take any major cities since it launched its invasion on February 24, but Ukraine says it has been gathering its forces in the east for a major assault and has urged people to flee.

Since Russia invaded, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to Western powers to provide more defence help, and to punish Moscow with tough sanctions.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told ABC News: "We're going to get Ukraine the weapons it needs to beat back the Russians to stop them from taking more cities and towns."

Zelenskyy said earlier on Twitter he had spoken on the phone with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about additional sanctions, as well as more defence and financial support for his country.

Zelenskyy also discussed with Ukrainian officials Kyiv's proposals for a new package of EU sanctions, his office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Ukrainian forces dug in and Russia’s military lined up more firepower on Sunday ahead of an expected showdown in eastern Ukraine that could become a decisive period in a war that has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.

Experts say a full-scale offensive in the east could start within days, though questions remained about the ability of Russia’s depleted and demoralised forces to conquer much ground after Ukraine’s inspired defenders repelled their push to capture the capital, Kyiv.

The Ministry of Defence reported that Russia’s armed forces were trying to compensate for mounting casualties by boosting troop numbers with personnel who had been discharged from service since 2012.

Ukraine has the bulk of its military forces in the east: estimates vary, but they are believed to number in the tens of thousands.

On Sunday, Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, in the northeast and sent reinforcements toward Izyum to the southeast in attempts to break Ukraine’s defences, the Ukrainian military command said.

The Russians also kept up their siege of Mariupol, a key southern port that has been under attack and surrounded for nearly one and a half months.

What happened in Ireland today?

-Number of Irish pledges to house refugees 'not as large as originally anticipated'

About 21,000 people fleeing the Russian attack on Ukraine have arrived in Ireland so far, of whom 13,000 are being sheltered in State-provided accommodation. File picture: Czarek Sokolowski/AP

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the government is examining ways to financially reward people who give up their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The move could be considered in the context of boosting the availability of refugee accommodation for fleeing Ukrainians. READ MORE

-Taoiseach hits out at 'corrosive anti-EU' sentiment among opposition TDs and MEPs

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has strongly defended Ireland’s place in Europe.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has slammed what he called “corrosive anti-EU” diatribes from Opposition TDs and MEPs who blamed the Union for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a commemorative event to mark the dead leaders of the 1916 Rising, Mr Martin strongly defended Ireland’s place in Europe.

“As a country, we have to stop indulging the corrosive anti-EU sentiment of far too many in our politics,” he said. READ MORE

-Taoiseach does not rule out paying people to house Ukrainian refugees

A young Ukrainian refugee crosses the border point from Ukraine into Medyka, Poland. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

There is growing pressure on the country to find suitable accommodation for the refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The Irish Examiner has reported that universities are in talks to offer up to 2,000 beds, while large numbers of hotel rooms are to be made available too.

However, it is understood that large numbers of the rooms and homes offered by private individuals are unsuitable or unavailable. READ MORE

-additional reporting form the Guardian