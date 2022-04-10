The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack calls police after ‘relentless and disgusting’ rape threats

Atack says she is now calling on social media companies to clamp down on explicit comments online.
The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack calls police after ‘relentless and disgusting’ rape threats

Emily Atack (Ian West/PA)

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 13:21
Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Emily Atack has said she is subjected to “relentless and disgusting” rape threats online that have led her to call the police and “question her entire existence at times”.

The Inbetweeners star, 32, who has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, said she is bombarded by around 200 harassing messages on social media a day, including those that threaten her safety.

Atack said she has had to move home four times in the wake of targeted abuse, telling The Sun On Sunday: “They knew where I lived, said what they were going to do to me, even my family.

“I got the police involved.”

She added there is one man who creates new accounts every time she blocks him, telling the paper: “He’s relentless and disgusting — beyond anything you can imagine. Yet he says he’s a married man with children.”

She added: “He sends rape threats, says what he wants to do to me while his wife is in the room, and sends messages saying his children are downstairs in their playroom while he’s pleasuring himself over me.

“These men are exposing themselves to me, doing this, in a more private way, in my direct messages, where I can’t avoid it. It feels shameful.

“It has made me question my entire existence at times, and how men see me.”

Atack says she is now calling on social media companies to clamp down on explicit comments online.

“It is assault and abuse.

“I should have the right to be able to go in there (to her DMs) safely,” she said.

“More needs to be done to protect women.”

More in this section

Vatican Pope Palm Sunday Pope Francis calls for Easter truce in Ukraine to lay ground for peace
Russia Ukraine War Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
Julian Assange extradition Protesters mark third anniversary of Julian Assange’s arrest
AtackPlace: UK
Storks fly over a section of Israel’s separation barrier, between the Israeli Kibbutz Kramim and the West Bank village of Arab al Fureijat (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Palestinians set fire to shrine amid rising tensions on West Bank

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 9, 2022

  • 4
  • 7
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 42
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices