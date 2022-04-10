Protesters mark third anniversary of Julian Assange’s arrest

Monday marks three years since his arrest and detention in the prison while the United States continues with legal moves to extradite him
A van with an advert supporting Julian Assange (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Sun, 10 Apr, 2022 - 08:34
Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Protests are being held on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

His family, friends and supporters will step up demands for him to be released from Belmarsh prison in London where he has been held since being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy.

HMP Belmarsh (Yui Mok/PA)

Vigils will be held outside the Ecuadorian Embassy, Westminster magistrates Court and Belmarsh prison.

AssangeJulian AssangePlace: UK
