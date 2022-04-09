Ukraine: What happened today, Saturday, April 9

Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, a day after a missile attack in the east that officials said killed more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate.

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine, which has become the focus of Russian military action following a withdrawal from areas close to the capital, Kyiv.

Civilian evacuations have gone ahead in parts of eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave the region.

Dozens of people were severely injured in the strike and the dead included children.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 10 evacuation corridors were planned for Saturday in hopes of allowing residents to leave war zones in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which comprise the Donbas, as well as neighbouring Zaporizhzhia.

What else has been happening in Ukraine?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station.

Mr Zelenskyy’s voice rose in anger during his nightly address on Friday when he said the strike on the Kramatorsk train station, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime.

The strike seemed to shock world leaders.

“There are almost no words for it,” European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters during a visit to Ukraine.

The cynical behaviour (by Russia) has almost no benchmark any more.

In the wake of the attack, several European leaders made efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine, with the Austrian chancellor and British prime minister visiting Kyiv — the capital city that Russia failed to capture and where troops retreated days ago.

Boris Johnson has met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv in a “show of solidarity” with Ukraine, Downing Street has said.

A No 10 spokesman said the British Prime Minister was using the unannounced visit to set out a new package of financial and military aid.

The attack came as workers elsewhere in the country unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Kyiv, where graphic evidence of dozens of killings emerged following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

“Like the massacres in Bucha, like many other Russian war crimes, the missile attack on Kramatorsk should be one of the charges at the tribunal that must be held,” Mr Zelenskyy said.

After failing to take Kyiv in the face of stiff resistance, Russian forces have set their sights on the eastern Donbas region, the mostly Russian-speaking, industrial area where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years and control some places.

More than 4 million Ukrainians have fled the country, and millions more have been displaced. Some of the grisliest evidence has been found in towns around Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, from which Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops pulled back in recent days.

Ukrainian authorities have warned they expect to find more mass killings once they reach the southern port city of Mariupol, which is also in the Donbas and has been subjected to a month-long blockade and intense fighting.

What happened in Ireland today?

-Taoiseach condemns Russian train station attack as 'genocide'

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has declared that the Russian missile attack on a Ukrainian train station — which killed at least 52 civilians — has reached the threshold of “genocide”.

The Taoiseach made the comment in a tweet he issued following an official trip to Finland where war crimes by the Russian military in Ukraine and the security policy of Ireland and Finland dominated. READ MORE

-Irish universities in talks to provide 2,000 student beds for Ukrainian refugees

Thousands of Ukrainian refugees may be placed in student accommodation units in Limerick and Cork during the summer months as UCC and UL continue talks with government officials on the issue.

Housing refugees in student accommodation when they become vacant at the end of the term has already been proposed by the Higher Education Minister Simon Harris. READ MORE

-Niamh Griffin: ‘Nobody thinks it will stop soon’

“We just want to go home,” the woman explained but instead she was sitting at a dusty border crossing with her two daughters, a cat, and a French bulldog. Her husband is back in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Anastasyia, 40, arrived at the Palanca border crossing between Moldova and her home in Odesa with daughters Daria, 13, and Sophie, 9.

“We know the risks but we are tired of living in fear, of going from the apartment to the basement, to the bunker,” she said. READ MORE