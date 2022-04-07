Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid

Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid
President Joe Biden signs the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2022. Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, her spokesman says (Susan Walsh/AP)
Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 16:50
Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for Covid-19, a day after appearing unmasked at a White House event with President Joe Biden.

Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result and is currently asymptomatic, her spokesman Drew Hammill said on Thursday in a tweet. He said she had tested negative earlier in the week.

“The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” Hammill said.

Speaker Pelosi will “quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he said.

The 82-year-old Democratic leader’s announcement came ahead of her weekly press appearance on Capitol Hill, which was abruptly called off. The House is set to start a two-week spring recess.

Speaker Pelosi also postponed a planned congressional delegation trip to Asia she was scheduled to lead.

Washington has experienced a rush of new Covid-19 cases as restrictions have lifted and more events and gatherings are happening across the city.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced positive tests. The officials were among more than a dozen attendees of the Saturday night Gridiron Club dinner to test positive for the virus. Speaker Pelosi did not attend the dinner, her spokesman said.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced on Thursday that she had tested positive for Covid-19 and would “work at home while following isolation protocols”.

The Capitol reopened last week to some public tours for the first time since it was closed two years ago with the onset of the pandemic.

More in this section

Belgium Russia Ukraine War NATO G7 says Russia should be suspended from UN Human Rights Council over 'heinous acts'
US governor asks court to recognise abortion rights
Germany British embassy Guard at UK embassy in Berlin ‘passed secrets to Russian military attache’
CovidPelosiPlace: International
A general view of the Supreme Court where hearing of petitions for dissolving parliament by country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is going on, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan’s top court to rule on political crisis

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

  • 13
  • 19
  • 22
  • 30
  • 32
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices