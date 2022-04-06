Ukraine: What happened today, Wednesday, April 6

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic address to the Dáil on Wednesday. It comes as Russia was hit with more sanctions.

Here are the latest developments:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the Irish people for their support for Ukraine but has called on politicians to convince the EU to take greater action against Russia.

Russian forces have carried out new attacks in Ukraine, as police and other investigators walked the streets of ruined towns around Ukraine's capital documenting widespread killings of unarmed civilians and other alleged war crimes.

. Western officials said Russia’s retreat from around Kyiv and the north east of the country is now “largely complete”. Russia’s military has now shifted its focus to the east of Ukraine.

The EU and UK are set to impose new punishing sanctions targeting Russia, including a ban on all new investment in the country, after evidence of torture and killings emerged in recent days from a town outside Kyiv.

The United States targeted Russian banks and elites with a new package of sanctions on Wednesday that includes banning any American from investing in Russia, after Washington and Kyiv accused Moscow of committing war crimes in Ukraine. The US is also sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's wife and daughter, and members of Russia's security council, the official said.

China said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known.

The European Union is on Wednesday discussing the addition of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who is a major shareholder in Aughinish Alumina plant in West Limerick, to its next round of sanctions.

A concerted European response is demanded because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Michael D Higgins has said.

What happened in Ukraine today?

Russia retreated from areas around Kyiv and the northern cities of Chernihiv and Sumy after talks with Ukraine in Turkey last week.

Ukrainian troops entering the areas found evidence of widespread killings of civilians. Russia denies any war crimes and has alleged Ukraine has faked the incidents.

Since the talks in Turkey, Russia and Ukraine’s delegations have continued talks via video link.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Picture: AP Photo/Felipe Dana

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says negotiations with Ukraine are continuing despite allegations of war crimes against civilians in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Peskov said Wednesday the talks continued with Ukraine but that the Bucha revelations — which he referred to as a “staging” — had hampered talks and there was “a fairly long road ahead.”

“The working process continues, but it is going much more tough than we would like. Of course, we would like to see more dynamism from the Ukrainian side, but the process has not been broken off and is continuing,” Peskov said.

What happened in Ireland today?

The Ukrainian President addressed the Oireachtas today, thanking the Irish people for their support for his people and country.

Mr Zelenskyy said that since the "very first days" Ireland has supported Ukraine.

"Although you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and to the mishaps that Russia has brought," he said.

Mr Zelenskyy also called on politicians to convince the EU to take greater action against Russia.

The Taoiseach said Ireland is a neutral country, but we are not neutral when it comes to the attack on Ukraine.

People Before Profit TDs were criticised for refusing to clap after Mr Zelenskyy addressed the Dáil.

A spokesperson for the party said this was due to a disagreement with calls from Mr Zelenskyy for Nato involvement in the war, as well as citing demands for more sanctions and a “decision to ban opposition parties” in Ukraine.

The European Union is on Wednesday discussing the addition of Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who is a major shareholder in Aughinish Alumina plant in West Limerick, to its next round of sanctions.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said he is aware of the “strategic importance” of the plant but declined to indicate whether the Government would support the fresh EU sanctions.

Fáilte Ireland boss Paul Kelly warned that Ukrainian refugees remaining in emergency hotel accommodation heading into the summer season “is neither good for refugees nor good for tourism”.