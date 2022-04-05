Ukraine: What happened today, Tuesday, April 5?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations today, comparing Russia to Isis and calling for those responsible for the atrocities in Bucha to be “brought to justice” in a tribunal similar to the Nuremberg trials.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared Russia to so-called Isis in an address to the United Nations Security Council. The Ukrainian President accused Russia of committing the "most terrible war crimes" since the Second World War as he called for trials akin to those held after the defeat of the Nazis.

High-resolution satellite imagery has shown bodies have been lying in the open for weeks in Bucha, as Russia denied it had committed war crimes.

Worse atrocities than those discovered in Bucha are likely to be uncovered in other areas seized from Russian invaders, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned.

The UN migration agency now estimates that more than 11 million people have fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

A Ukrainian mother who scrawled contact details on her daughter's back in pen as they prepared to flee the war has described her desperation to make sure she would be cared for if they were separated.

The European Union has proposed a ban on coal imports from Russia in what would be the first sanctions targeting the country's lucrative energy industry over its war in Ukraine. The EU also says 19 Russian diplomats are being expelled from Belgium.

What happened in Ukraine today?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has compared Russia to so-called Isis in an address to the United Nations (UN) Security Council.

The Ukrainian President accused Russia of committing the “most terrible war crimes” since the Second World War as he called for trials akin to those held after the defeat of the Nazis.

In a graphic address on Tuesday, Mr Zelenskyy accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin’s forces of creating “mass starvation” and shooting and raping civilians.

He called for those responsible to be “brought to justice” in a tribunal similar to the Nuremberg trials.

A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

As he built support for an open investigation into the killings in Bucha, Mr Zelenskyy earlier said: “And this is only one town. One of many Ukrainian communities which the Russian forces managed to capture. Now, there is information that in Borodyanka and some other liberated Ukrainian towns, the number of casualties of the occupiers may be even much higher.” The town of Borodyanka lies 25km (16 miles) west of Bucha.

The president accused Russia of trying to “distort the facts” about the alleged atrocities and claimed it was “already launching a false campaign to conceal their guilt in the mass killings of civilians in Mariupol”.

Europe’s worst conflict in decades, sparked by Russia’s invasion on 24 February, has already killed 20,000 people, according to Ukrainian estimates. The UN refugee agency said on Monday more than 4.2 million refugees had fled the country.

What happened in Ireland today?

The Taoiseach has said he would back an EU ban on coal and oil imports from Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Micheál Martin said the European Union must keep adding pressure on Moscow to stop its “appalling and immoral war” on the people of Ukraine.

Mr Martin also “condemned utterly” what he called the indiscriminate murder by Russia in Ukraine, amid fresh calls for Ireland to expel the Russian ambassador.

Formerly the home of the Presentation Sisters for over 150 years, a convent in Co Tipperary will now provide safe harbour for 55 refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.