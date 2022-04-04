Ukraine: What happened today, Monday, April 4

Moscow faced global revulsion and accusations of war crimes on Monday after the Russian pullout from the outskirts of Kyiv revealed streets strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians, some of whom had seemingly been killed at close range.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding the capital Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found.

Mr Zelenskyy called the Russian actions “genocide” and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

Ukrainian authorities have accused departing Russian forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a "scene from a horror movie". Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered across a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area.

Europe must consider stepping up penalties for Moscow by boycotting its gas exports, Germany's defence minister has said, as foreign outrage mounts over evidence of possible executions and other atrocities by Russian forces in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin.

The US government has seized a mega-yacht owned by an oligarch with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Germany is expelling 40 Russian diplomats in response to the killings in Bucha and says further measures with partners are being prepared.

What happened in Ukraine today?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in the town of Bucha.

A man lay sprawled by the roadside in Bucha on Sunday, his hands tied behind his back and a bullet wound to his head, one of hundreds of local residents that officials say have been found dead in the wake of five weeks of Russian occupation.

The Kremlin said it categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians in Bucha and said Ukrainian allegations on the matter should be treated with doubt.

Joe Biden called for Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes and said he would seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine.

The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the EU was ready to send joint investigations teams to Ukraine to document the alleged Russian war crimes and crimes against humanity.

What happened in Ireland today?

The Government is pushing for tougher international sanctions against Russia, as the Taoiseach condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the atrocities and civilian deaths in Ukraine.

Micheál Martin said that “nothing can be ruled out” in its response to the “appalling and barbaric” crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said he spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba about the atrocities uncovered in recent days.

Mr Coveney said he believes a war crime has been committed in Bucha and called for the incident to be investigated by the International Criminal Court.