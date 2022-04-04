Ex-finance minister wins runoff vote to be Costa Rica’s president

A former finance minister who surprised many by making it into Costa Rica’s presidential runoff vote is to become the country’s new leader next month, while still fending off accusations of sexual harassment when he worked at the World Bank.

With nearly all polling stations reporting, conservative economist Rodrigo Chaves had 53% of the vote, compared with 47% for former president Jose Figueres Ferrer, the supreme electoral tribunal said.

More than 42% of eligible voters did not take part in Sunday’s election, however, reflecting the lack of enthusiasm Costa Ricans had for the candidates.

In his victory speech, Mr Chaves said he received the result with humility and called for unity to address problems like unemployment and a soaring budget deficit.

Rodrigo Chaves greets supporters at a polling station (Carlos Gonzalez/AP)

“For me this is not a medal nor a trophy, but rather an enormous responsibility, heaped with challenges and difficulties that we will all resolve,” he said.

“Costa Rica, the best is to come,” Mr Chaves said to celebrating supporters. His inauguration is scheduled for May 8.

Mr Figueres conceded defeat less than an hour after results began to come in. He had led the first round of voting on February 6, with Mr Chaves in second that day. Neither had come close to the 40% of the vote needed to avoid a runoff.

“Costa Rica has voted and the people have spoken,” Mr Figueres said. “As the democrats we are we will always be respectful of that decision.”

Rodrigo Chaves pumps his fist after casting his ballot (Carlos Gonzalez/AP)

Mr Figueres, who was Costa Rica’s president from 1994 to 1998, represents the National Liberation Party like his father, three-time president Jose Figueres Ferrer.

Mr Chaves served briefly in the administration of outgoing president Carlos Alvarado and represents the Social Democratic Progress Party.

Both men waged a bruising campaign that highlighted past controversies.

Mr Chaves’ campaign is under investigation by electoral authorities for allegedly running an illegal parallel financing structure. He also has been dogged by a sexual harassment scandal that drove him out of the World Bank.

While working at the World Bank he was accused of sexual harassment by several women, was eventually demoted and then resigned. He has denied the accusations.

More than 3.5 million Costa Ricans were eligible to vote, but with many voters underwhelmed by the options, turnout was even lower than the 60% in February.

While Costa Rica has enjoyed relative democratic stability compared with other countries in the region, people have grown frustrated with public corruption scandals and high unemployment.