Police ‘will not interview’ Boris Johnson over alleged parties

Police ‘will not interview’ Boris Johnson over alleged parties

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sun, 03 Apr, 2022 - 21:19
Amy Gibbons, PA Political Correspondent

Boris Johnson will reportedly not be interviewed by the Metropolitan Police as part of their investigation into alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

This is because the force is not interviewing those who have received questionnaires as part of the inquiries, and could potentially be fined, according to ITV News.

The Met is investigating 12 events, including as many as six Mr Johnson is said to have attended, and has sent out more than 100 questionnaires.

Mr Johnson received his in February.

ITV’s Robert Peston said the only officials being interviewed are “witnesses”, whose role is to help the police interpret questionnaires submitted by other people.

“The Met are not interviewing those who received questionnaires and are in the frame to be fined,” he said.

It comes after an initial round of 20 fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) were issued as part of Scotland Yard’s investigation, confirming police believe coronavirus laws were broken at the heart of Government.

The Met declined to comment.

Read More

Ukraine: What happened today, Sunday, April 3?

More in this section

Ukraine: What happened today, Sunday, April 3? Ukraine: What happened today, Sunday, April 3?
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Sri Lankan ministers offer to resign as protests grow over economic crisis
Russia Ukraine War 'This is genocide': Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre as bodies found strewn across city
JohnsonPlace: UK
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared victory (Petr David Josek/AP)

Orban declares victory in Hungarian elections

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 2, 2022

  • 2
  • 5
  • 10
  • 24
  • 37
  • 41
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices