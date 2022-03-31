London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham broken into

London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham broken into

David and Victoria Beckham suffered a break-in and burglary of their West London home on February 28 (PA)

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 06:51
Alana Calvert, PA

The West London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham was broken into and “thousands of pounds” worth of items were stolen, it has been reported.

The burglary of the couple’s Kensington home is believed to have occurred late in the evening while the Beckhams were at home with their 10-year-old daughter on Monday, February 28.

According to the Sun newspaper, the break-in was not discovered until son, Cruz Beckham, 17, returned home from a night out and found a broken window and a spare bedroom which had been “ransacked”.

The Met Police said no arrests have been made and enquiries are continuing (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to PA News agency that officers had responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address on the W11 area of Kensington shortly around midnight on March 1.

They added that a number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are continuing.

According to the Sun, the missing items included “thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods”.

