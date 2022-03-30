Allies abandon Pakistani premier Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence vote

Allies abandon Pakistani premier Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence vote
Imran Khan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 13:00
Associated Press reporters

Legislators in Pakistan appear poised to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power in an upcoming no-confidence vote, after a small but key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the opposition.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement has only five seats, but the move puts the number of Mr Khan’s opponents in parliament at well over the 172 needed to oust him in the vote, to be held some time next week.

It seems likely to be a terminal blow to Mr Khan, who already faces a revolt by a dozen legislators from his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party who have publicly pledged to vote against him.

Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the MQM party, announced the decision to reporters early on Wednesday.

Mr Khan, who came to power in 2018 by getting 176 votes of the 342-seat National Assembly – the lower house of parliament – is expected to address the nation on Wednesday night.

