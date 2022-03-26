British Museum cuts ties with Sackler name

British Museum cuts ties with Sackler name

The Great Court inside The British Museum.

Sat, 26 Mar, 2022 - 14:32
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

The British Museum has announced it is removing the Sackler name as “we’re moving into a new era”.

It is the latest cultural institution to cut ties with the Sackler name, removing it from “galleries, rooms and endowments they supported”, British Museum chairman George Osborne announced.

The Sackler name is synonymous with huge charitable donations to galleries and museums across the UK.

However, controversy surrounds them over family links to Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, a painkiller that promoted public concerns in relation to the US opioid crisis.

The National Portrait Gallery, Tate and the Roundhouse are among those to have turned down Sackler money in recent years.

The chairman of the British Museum announced that it has “reached agreement” with the Raymond & Beverly Sackler Foundation to remove the name from their walls.

“We’re moving into a new era, presenting our great collection in different ways for new audiences,” Mr Osborne tweeted.

In a statement to The Guardian, the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation said it has admired the work of the British Museum over the years.

It added: “As the museum develops a new masterplan to transform for the future, we feel this decision comes at a unique moment in the museum’s evolution.”

Read More

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and US states agree to new opioid settlement

More in this section

Poland Russia Ukraine War Biden Joe Biden tells Polish leader: Your freedom is ours
Russia Ukraine War Residents fear shelled city in north Ukraine could become ‘next Mariupol’
Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Russian forces take Chernobyl workers' town as fighting continues in Mariupol
SacklerPlace: UK
Iraq Politics

Iraqi parliament fails to elect president for second time

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices