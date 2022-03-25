Too soon to declare Covid freedom day, says German minister

Too soon to declare Covid freedom day, says German minister
A man wears a face mask as he walks on a bridge over the river Main as the sun sets in Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)
Fri, 25 Mar, 2022 - 10:40
Associated Press Reporter

Germany’s health minister has said it is too soon to declare a “freedom day” from Covid-19 as the virus continues to run rampant, claiming hundreds of lives each day.

The country’s disease control agency reported 296,498 newly confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 288 deaths.

German lawmakers voted last week to let most federal rules on wearing masks and testing expire.

There can be no talk of a 'freedom day'

But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach urged the country’s 16 states to use their powers to ensure social distancing and other safety measures in virus hotspots.

“The pandemic isn’t over by a long shot,” Mr Lauterbach told reporters in Berlin.

“There can be no talk of a ‘freedom day’. Quite the contrary.”

He said the real number of daily infections was not known but could be twice that currently reported.

Hospitals are having to cancel procedures due to large numbers of sick staff, he added.

Germany has had fewer deaths per capita than comparable European countries since the start of the outbreak but officials are concerned that the vaccination rate of under 76% could result in many more severe cases in future, particularly among the older population.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War ‘300 killed’ in Russian air strike on theatre sheltering civilians
North Korea Koreas Tensions North Korea says it test-fired biggest intercontinental ballistic missile
Russia Ukraine War Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
CoronavirusGermanyPlace: International
A worker takes a swab from a passenger for a Covid-19 test at the Guangzhou train station (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China battling ‘severe and complex’ Covid-19 outbreak

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

  • 3
  • 9
  • 16
  • 19
  • 29
  • 31
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices