Four found dead at bottom of seven-storey building in Switzerland

Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, said the five had jumped from a building
A fire engine and police tents are pictured on a road in Montreux (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)
Thu, 24 Mar, 2022 - 10:33
Associated Press Reporter

Four people have been found dead at the bottom of a seven-storey residential building in the Swiss lakeside city of Montreux, with a fifth admitted to hospital in a serious condition.

Swiss daily Blick, citing an unidentified police official, said the five had jumped from a building.

But regional police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz told the Associated Press that he could not immediately confirm the report.

Cars and tents block the road in Montreux (Cyril Zingaro/Keystone via AP)

Mr Bisenz said that an investigation is under way and the five people were found at about 7am on Thursday outside a building near the city’s Casino Barriere.

Montreux is known as a tourist hotspot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.

Mr Bisenz declined to indicate if the victims were Swiss nationals or foreigners.

