Musical about the making of the film Jaws finds its star to play Spielberg

Musical about the making of the film Jaws finds its star to play Spielberg
Actor Jarrod Spector (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 16:19
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

The stage musical about the making of the classic film Jaws has speared its leading man – Jarrod Spector.

Tony-nominated Spector, whose Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and The Cher Show, will play Steven Spielberg in Bruce.

Bruce, based on Jaws screenwriter Carl Gottlieb’s 1975 memoir The Jaws Log, will premiere at Seattle Rep, with previews beginning on May 27 and an opening night set for June 8.

It is named after the nickname given to the 25ft mechanical great white shark star of Jaws.

Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)

The musical centres on a young Spielberg facing poor weather, dangerous water, hostile locals, an exploding budget, endless delays and a highly dysfunctional Bruce to make Jaws.

In a statement, Spector said it is a “real honour to portray perhaps the foremost genius in all of filmmaking” and that the musical is “about the group of brilliant artists who stared down every obstacle imaginable to somehow emerge with this genre-defying masterpiece. I just hope Mr Spielberg doesn’t mind that his singing voice sounds an awful lot like my own”.

Bruce has music by Richard Oberacker and story and lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor, the team behind the 2017 Broadway musical Bandstand.

It will be directed and choreographed by Donna Feore.

Spector grew up in Philadelphia, attended Princeton University and trained at Atlantic Theatre Company.

He made his Broadway debut as Gavroche in the original production of Les Miserables.

Spector played a record-breaking 1,500 performances as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys on Broadway.

More in this section

Poland Russia Ukraine War Girl Girl who sang Let It Go in Kyiv bomb shelter performs at Poland charity concert
US Myanmar Genocide Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide, says US
Russia Crimea Reunification Anniversary Putin’s Russia blamed by Britain for hoax calls targeting Johnson’s Cabinet
JawsDigitalPlace: International
The Khurais oil field, 150km east-northeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

Saudi Arabia warns over oil supplies after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices