Plane carrying 133 people crashes in southern China

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 plane occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.
Plane carrying 133 people crashes in southern China

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 plane occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. File picture

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 08:37
Associated Press

A Chinese airliner with 133 people on board has crashed in the southern province of Guangxi, sparking a mountainside fire, state media reported.

Broadcaster CCTV said the accident involving the China Eastern 737 plane occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

It said rescuers have been dispatched and there was no immediate word on the number of dead and injured.

The twin-engine, single-aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world’s most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

It was not immediately clear which variant of 737 was involved in the accident. China Eastern operates multiple versions of the common aircraft, including the 737-800 and the 737 Max.

The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China’s aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.

China Eastern is one of China’s three major air carriers.

Read More

Ukraine refuses Russia’s offer of safe passage out of Mariupol as six die in Kyiv shelling

More in this section

Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles alarm climate scientists Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles alarm climate scientists
Russia Ukraine War Ukraine refuses Russia’s offer of safe passage out of Mariupol as six die in Kyiv shelling
Royal visit to the Caribbean - Day 2 William and Kate to face protests and call for slavery reparations in Jamaica
China Plane Crash

Plane carrying 133 people crashes in southern China

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices