Terror suspect to go on trial accused of murdering Tory MP David Amess

Ali Harbi Ali is due to go on trial (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 07:00
Ryan Hooper and Emily Pennink, PA

An alleged terrorist is due to go on trial today accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP David Amess as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15.

He also denies preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 2021.

The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.

Sir David Amess died in October 2021 (UK Parliament/PA)

It is alleged that Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Mr Amess' surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.

Mr Amess, an MP since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.

Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.

