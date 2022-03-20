Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles

Authorities investigate crash of sheriff’s helicopter in Los Angeles
This aerial video image shows emergency personnel next to a Los Angeles Sheriff Department helicopter after it crashed in California (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 18:48
Associated Press reporters

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter has crashed in the Southern California mountains, leaving six people injured.

The Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest.

All six people on board were airlifted to a hospital with a variety of injuries including fractures and broken ribs, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

“They are in stable condition, some more banged up than others, but thankful to be alive,” Sheriff Villanueva told reporters outside Pomona Valley Medical Centre.

The fact that it did not roll over and go all the way down (the cliff), or that there was no fire, is nothing short of a miracle

Photos from the scene showed the damaged Super Puma helicopter on its side along a cliffside roadway in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam.

“The fact that it did not roll over and go all the way down (the cliff), or that there was no fire, is nothing short of a miracle,” Sheriff Villanueva said.

Five of the helicopter’s occupants were part of a sheriff’s department crew and the sixth was a doctor from the University of California, Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Two paramedics aboard the helicopter extracted the pilot and co-pilot after the crash. Firefighters who were already on the scene to assist the rolled-over vehicle were able to treat the injured as well.

The rescue helicopter makes hundreds of flights annually into some of the toughest terrain, often flying into narrow canyons and dealing with difficult topography.

The helicopter crew has “saved thousands of lives over the years”, Sheriff Villanueva said.

More in this section

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos Patriotic messages in tattoos and on billboards become popular in Ukraine
Bangladesh Ferry Sinks Six people die as ferry sinks near Bangladesh’s capital
Russian invasion of Ukraine UK-based couple rent entire Polish hotel to create hub for Ukrainian refugees
helicopterPlace: International
French far-left candidate for the upcoming presidential election Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech after a march in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

French leftist Melenchon rallies before presidential vote

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 19, 2022

  • 6
  • 8
  • 38
  • 39
  • 45
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices