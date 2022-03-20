Mariupol art school used as shelter bombed by Russians, locals say

The city of Mariupol has faced continued bombardment by Russian forces (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Sun, 20 Mar, 2022 - 07:32
Associated Press reporters

An art school where about 400 people had taken refuge in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has been bombed by the Russian military, according to officials in the area.

Local authorities said on Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people may be trapped under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Russian forces had on Wednesday bombed a theatre in Mariupol where civilians took shelter. Local officials said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by Russian troops, cut off from energy, food and water supplies and faced a relentless bombardment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.

