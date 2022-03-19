Recently discovered 4,700-year-old tombs go on display in Egypt

Mostafa Waziri views hieroglyphics inside one of the recently discovered tombs (AP Photo/Sayed Hassan)
Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 21:22
Samy Magdy, Associated Press

Recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside Cairo have been put on display.

The five tombs were unearthed earlier this month and date back to the Old Kingdom — a period spanning roughly from around 2700 BC to 2200 BC, as well as to the First Intermediate Period, which lasted for over a century after the Old Kingdom collapsed, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Egyptian archaeologists started excavating the site in September. The tombs, he said, were for senior officials including regional rulers and palace supervisors in ancient Egypt.

“All of those five tombs are well-painted, well-decorated. Excavations did not stop. We are planning to continue our excavations. We believe that we can find more tombs in this area,” he told reporters at the site.

Reporters prepare to enter a recently discovered tomb near the Step Pyramid, south of Cairo (AP Photo/Sayed Hassan)

The tombs were found near the Step Pyramid of Djoser, in the Saqqara Necropolis, 15 miles southwest of Cairo.

Footage shared on the ministry’s social media pages showed burial shafts leading to the tombs. Walls were seen decorated with hieroglyphic inscriptions and images of sacred animals and after-life items used by ancient Egyptians.

The Saqqara site is part of a a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh.

The ruins of Memphis were designated a Unesco World Heritage site in 1970s.

In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more tourists to the country.

The vital tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency for Egypt, suffered from years of political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat, Hosni Mubarak.

The sector has recently started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but was hit again by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting the Middle Eastern nation.

Boyko Borissov walks out of the police department in Sofia where he was detained for 24 hours (Milena Stoykova/Bulfoto via AP)

Bulgarian former PM Boyko Borissov released from custody without charge

