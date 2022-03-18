Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with indecent exposure

Sarah Everard’s murderer Wayne Couzens charged with indecent exposure

Wayne Couzens has been charged with indecent exposure (Metropolitan Police/PA

Fri, 18 Mar, 2022 - 10:32
Flora Thompson, PA Home Affairs Correspondent

Sarah Everard’s killer Wayne Couzens has been charged with indecent exposure, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The 49-year-old has been accused of four offences in January and February last year, and faces allegations he “intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm and distress”.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “Following a referral of evidence by the Metropolitan Police, the CPS has authorised four charges of indecent exposure against Wayne Couzens.

“The four alleged offences took place between January and February 2021.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on April 13.”

Couzens is serving a whole-life tariff for the abduction, rape and murder of Ms Everard in March 2021.

