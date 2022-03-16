'No way’ Ukraine is joining Nato soon, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson said there is “no way Ukraine is going to join Nato anytime soon” as Ukraine’s leader said peace talks with Russia had taken a “realistic turn”.

Mr Johnson, who is visiting the Gulf as he tries to wean the West off Russian energy, said he understood the “reality of the position” expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address to London.

The Kyiv war leader, in a video call to Mr Johnson and representatives from Baltic and northern European countries gathered on Tuesday, expressed his frustration that Ukraine had not been allowed to join Nato, but said: “This is the truth and we have simply to accept it as it is.”

The most important thing is that Putin’s aggression, his absolutely barbaric attacks on Ukraine should stop

Mr Johnson, speaking to broadcasters at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, said: “I talked to Volodymyr (Zelenskyy) again yesterday and of course I understand what he is saying about Nato and the reality of the position.

“And everybody has always said – and we’ve made it clear to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin – that there is no way Ukraine is going to join Nato any time soon.”

But Mr Johnson said decisions about the future of the country had to “be for the Ukrainian people” and their “elected leader” to make, as he vowed Britain would continue to “back” Mr Zelenskyy.

“And the most important thing is that Putin’s aggression, his absolutely barbaric attacks on Ukraine should stop and they should not be seen to have succeeded, and they won’t succeed,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr Zelenskyy, since addressing the London summit, has suggested peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations had started to produce hope of a ceasefire.

In his nightly video address to the nation early on Wednesday, the president said Russia’s demands were becoming “more realistic”.

The two sides were expected to speak again on Wednesday.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appeared less optimistic in her assessment of the conflict, telling Sky News she feared “we are not near the end, at this stage”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed by video link Boris Johnson and leaders attending a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force in London (Justin Tallis/PA)

She also told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Ukrainians are negotiating for peace with a “gun against their heads”.

Ms Truss added: “I am very, very concerned that Putin is playing a smoke-and-mirrors game of trying to claim that he is seeking peace while, at the same time, continuing with this appalling war he instigated and is not making the progress he thought he would.”

It comes as Ms Truss urged allies to step up their measures against Moscow, as she called for those in opposition to the war to sanction Russia.

The UK government announced more than 370 Russian and Belarussian sanctions on Tuesday, bringing the total number of individuals, entities, and subsidiaries put under strict measures at more than 1,000 since the invasion of Ukraine began.

Speaking to Sky News, Ms Truss argued that sanctions from the UK and other Western nations were having a “debilitating effect on the Russian economy”, with more to come from Britain.

